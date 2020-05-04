In the years a teacher interacts with their students, they often come to know them better than anyone, save only their parents, and it is this truth that Amy Barnette relies on in trying times.

She knows that the students she guides through studies at Central High School are putting up with a lot right now, just like everyone else, only the experience of COVID-19 is even more traumatic for children, who are coming of age in a time of crisis. There may be many ways to help them with that, but the first, most tried and true prescription is love, and it is this love that drove her to volunteer to visit CHS graduating seniors around town in recent days to congratulate them on their success, with colleague Ashley Stanton.

"A lot of our students yesterday, they were just excited to see us," Barnette said. "They were real excited, they were happy, they were smiling. I just think they felt complete. I think felt like, 'Oh my gosh, someone's there for me.' And I am there for them. I will be, every day."

It's been a busy process, with a share of 320 seniors lined up for the closest thing to a graduation ceremony that can be managed right now. On a journey out to Avenue City, Missouri, with News-Press NOW tagging along, Barnette and Stanton made a special visit to one of the Class of 2020 academic and athletics leaders. Nicolas Steele is not Barnette's pupil, per se, but as a fellow Avenue City resident, she has guided him throughout the course of his high school education, as she does for several local students.

Students who graduate from the K-8 Avenue City Elementary have the option — as there is no immediately local public high school — of attending Central, Benton or Lafayette high schools, among others, although most of them live in rural Andrew County and are outside of the St. Joseph School District bus service area.

So, Barnette and Steele drove to Central together every day until Steele was old enough to obtain a driver's license. There have been obstacles, from deer popping out of nowhere on the highway to the far more complex challenges posed by the public health situation, but now arrives the moment Steele has anticipated for years.

He is only mildly bothered by the lack of a graduation ceremony, choosing instead to focus on how this will all be a unique story he will be able to share with the children and grandchildren he may have someday. Graduation is all about making memories. Well, he's got plenty of those.

"I was pretty disappointed, but then I realized it was a really unique opportunity," Steele said. "I thought this was a great chance to just see how we can reinvent how we go about it."