The Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph announced Monday that all public masses are suspended until April 3.

The diocese said Bishop James V. Johnston extended a dispensation to all of the faithful from the obligation to attend Sunday mass. It covers St. Joseph and Kansas City, Missouri.

The diocese, on its Facebook page, also said celebration of daily mass should continue with the assistance of at least one adult minister without symptoms. Priests are encouraged to use Live Stream to reach the congregation.

Baptisms will be celebrated, but with attendance limited to immediate family and godparents. Funerals may be celebrated, but with only the minister and immediate family members in attendance.

Public weddings should be rescheduled, particularly those in April, but simple weddings and validations can be celebrated with the minister, official witnesses and immediate family.