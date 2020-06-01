Missouri casinos received the green light to reopen their doors on Monday, after nearly two and a half months of being closed.

The St. Jo Frontier Casino welcomed customers back at noon Monday and saw the crowd staff members were hoping for. However, now when customers enter the building, Roxanne Miller, marketing director, said they get temperatures taken, names are written down and have to answer a few health-related questions.

"All employees are required to wear masks and we encourage that our guests wear masks, but they do not have to," Miller said.

All areas where lines form in the casino are marked six feet apart, and slot machines are marked off for use of every other one. As of now, only the slot machines are open on the floor while table games will reopen in a second phase on June 15.

The casino also added a "Nifty Fifty Hour," which allows anyone over the age of 50 to come in earlier.

"Our first hour of operation Monday through Thursday from noon to 1 p.m., 50 plus can come in and the property has had a deep cleaning overnight and they don't have to fight with crowds," Miller said.

On Friday, the time period is also noon to 1 p.m., while on Saturday and Sunday it is 10 to 11 a.m.

The sports bar opens on Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. but it will serve only beverages until June 15.

Miller said this time of year the casino is typically flooding mailboxes and emails with offers, but it hasn't been the same right now.

"We just said 'We're open, come on in,' and we'll see how everything works out and we'll start promotions maybe in July or maybe not until August," Miller said.

In its first day of reopening, the casino didn't reach its limit of 50% capacity, but Miller said if that happens on weekdays or weekends staff will reevaluate some policies.

When the casino shut down, it furloughed close to 150 employees, and Miller said they've called the majority of those back to work for phase one.

"We have phase two June 15 where some others will come back to work," Miller said. "It was kind of a reunion for all of us here today."

Miller said after 75 days of not working, employees weren't hesitant but ready to get back in to work.

Casino officials are confident for the rest of the year as they keep up on cleaning, disinfecting and keeping social distancing to provide a safe environment for patrons.

Updates on casino hours and rules will continue to be posted on the St. Joe Frontier's social media.