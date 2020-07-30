The Community Health Clinic inside Carden Park Elementary was going to be shut down due to Mosaic Life Care dropping the partnership with the clinic, but that changed when the St. Joseph School District received CARES Act funding and used a portion to keep the clinic open.

The school district has applied for around $2.2 million in CARES act funding, $1.4 million of which has been approved by the county. According to the aid requests, the school district had asked for around $172,000 to support the salaries in the community clinic and around $14,000 for items for contact exposure protection and prevention for all who enter the clinic.

Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent for business operations within the district, said the clinic will be in operation this year, but was unable to confirm future years.

"It would really be hard for us, to keep it open without a partnership," Edgar said. "Hopefully after some of this dies down, we can have those conversations again, with Mosaic, or even other partners in the community."

Edgar said the clinic provides help with an attendance problem within the school district due to the convenience it brings to students and staff.

The school district's Director of Nursing, Maria Burnham, agrees with Edgar, and said the clinic allows the students to be treated during the school day and be right back in school, something she said has a heightened importance due to the uncertainty of COVID-19.

"We can really work on keeping kids in their seats, so it's awesome," Burnham said. "Oftentimes, kids come from other buildings and they're able to go back to their building. Let's say your students at Central need a physical for sports, they can go see the nurse practitioner and then they can go back to school and they don't miss a beat."

For Carden Park, the boxes were packed in the clinic as it was thought to be closed, but the school is excited for it to come back.

"We are excited to learn that we will be continuing with the Community Care Clinic. It is essential in helping us improve the educational and health outcomes of our students," Carden Park Principal Lacey Adams said.

Burnham and Edgar said multiple clinics would be ideal in the district in order to provide an option to each section of the district.

"That would be a dream to have clinics in the different areas of town because of barriers to travel or transportation and different things like that. If they have the place closer to them, they could go there easier," Burnham said.

Mosaic Life Care declined to comment to News-Press NOW regarding this story.