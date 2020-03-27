The man announced as Northwest Missouri’s first positive case of COVID-19 last Sunday is talking about his experience with the illness.

Cory Brown, a 43-year-old from Cameron, Missouri, tested positive in Clinton County. He said his journey started last week with a low-grade fever.

Brown had been commuting to North Kansas City for work. He said that he had experienced fever symptoms early on the morning of March 19 and was sent to Cameron Regional Medical Center’s fever and respiratory tent to be tested for COVID-19 after being found negative for strep throat and influenza.

He said he received the positive result March 22, three days after he was tested. Brown said that he believes he was chosen to be tested because of a connection to someone who had tested positive in Kansas City.

{p dir=”ltr”}”Well, for me, I was half expecting a positive result, even though I didn’t have the severe chest congestion,” Brown said.

{p dir=”ltr”}Brown has been in self-isolation since his symptoms started. He said he has kept himself to a couple rooms of his house and has been helped by his wife and the community by bringing supplies they have needed.

{p dir=”ltr”}After Brown tested positive, he was given instructions from the Clinton County Health Department on how he needed to call those who he had potentially been in contact with.

{p dir=”ltr”}”The bigger issue for us, as a family, was, you know, those instructions that came from the county health director as far as what to do with ourselves and how to inform those that we may have potentially been around during the incubation period. They did tell us that we needed to reach out directly to those folks,” Brown said.

{p dir=”ltr”}Brown said there were a lot people he could have been in contact with even before having symptoms.

{p dir=”ltr”}”You can imagine there’s a period of time before you’re symptomatic, that you could have this virus. When you stop and think about all the places you go and all the people that you come in contact with on a daily basis, there are a lot of folks,” Brown said.

Brown said he is lucky to have mild symptoms that are manageable and said that he had a good experience with how the testing process went at Cameron Regional Medical Center.

“I think I was extremely fortunate in that the symptoms I had were very, very mild by comparison to you know some of the things that I’ve heard,” he said. “My advice to folks is just to monitor yourself closely.”