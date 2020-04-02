Cameron Regional Medical Center has become a popular COVID-19 testing site for people from around the region, including those from St. Joseph.

The hospital has tested 259 patients so far, many at its fever and respiratory tent, which opened March 18. Cameron has become a recommended hospital for those who have symptoms of the virus to be tested at.

The hospital is using a rapid test before giving patients a swab test that gets sent to the lab. The rapid test shows if a person could have the virus and, if so, it can be followed up with the official lab test.

Nurse Practitioner Jake Borman has been working in the tent and said that staff have tested people from all over the region, including St. Joseph.

“The local health departments have been spreading the word on, you know, come to Cameron if you need tested. We've had other hospitals referring patients to us," Borman said.

As of Thursday night Clinton County has had six positive COVID-19 tests.

Mosaic Life Care's hospital system, which includes St. Joseph, Maryvile, and Albany, has tested 299 people as of Thursday night, and six positive results have been returned there.

Mosaic Life Care is sending PCR testing to labs. Spokeswoman Joey Austin said in an email that Mosaic is looking at adding rapid testing as best practice in the future.

Borman said that he hopes that eventually down the line the rapid test could become the standard, but it is not there yet.

"With the rapid testing, we're not using them as a definite diagnosing tool," Borman said "We're using that for a rapid results for patients that are admitted into the hospital or highly suspicious people."

Borman said this then gives an idea that the person could have the virus, especially if the person is expressing symptoms. The hospital currently has about 100 rapid test kits.

On Thursday, Clinton County Commissioners signed an order extending that county's emergency order to April 30.