In the United States, deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,164 on Thursday — an increase that makes it more deadly than the flu. If this rate of increase continues, the death rate will surpass all cancers in the United States.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, since March 23, deaths from the novel coronavirus have grown at an average rate of 26.84%. On Thursday, 1,164 people died from the virus, or a 24.47% increase.

The CDC estimates that 34,157 people died from the flu in 2019 – or about 93 people per day. Also according to the CDC, 599,108 people died of cancer in 2017 – or 1,641 deaths per day.

The lowest growth rate occurred on March 30, when new deaths grew by 511 or a 20.71% increase, but the next day they grew by 29.79%. The largest growth happened on March 25 when 236 people died and the total deaths grew by 33.43%.

If COVID-19 deaths continue to climb at an average rate of 26.84%, then roughly 4.6 million people will die from the Coronavirus by the end of April. By the end of this weekend, an estimated 9,524 people will have died, bringing its single-day deaths to 2,015.

At this time, there doesn't appear to be a trend in the growth rate of deaths from coronavirus, other than the growth of deaths has never fallen below 20%. Shelter-in-place orders may have an impact on the death rate, but considering the length of sickness for COVID-19, the impact of such orders on death rate won't be able to be measured until later.