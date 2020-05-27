Some businesses have had to change aspects of their normal operations to meet customers’ needs and keep the community safe, including taking services mobile.

Anderson Ford of St. Joseph and Pawsitively Pet Parlor are among those that have taken their most common services mobile to create a better flow and allow more flexibility for customers.

Steve Snapp, manager at Anderson Ford, said the dealership received its mobile service vehicle on May 1 and quickly started providing simple oil changes, tire rotations and vehicle recalls at customers’ homes.

“Right now there’s a lot of people who don’t want to get out and there’s a lot of recalls right now and that’s the main thing we’re doing,” Snapp said.

Customers call 816-383-8029 to see if the service they need can be done with the mobile service and then an appointment is made and done without having to come in contact with anyone.

“We can come to their house, do it on their day off or even do it at your work, it doesn’t have to be at your house,” Snapp said. “We’ll come get the keys and you won’t even know we did your car.”

Employees will pull up the history of the vehicle to see if anything else needs to be loaded onto the van beforehand and sanitize the vehicle before and after the appointment.

Snapp hopes in the next year there will be more service vehicles in St. Joseph because it’s simple, convenient and safe

for customers.

“We’ve gotten so accustomed to getting our food and groceries delivered to us right now and now you can get your service delivered,” Snapp said.

Amy Beaty, owner of Pawsitively Pet Parlor, decided to take the most popular service her business was providing, nail trimming, and make it mobile.

“We knew we wouldn’t be able to do walk-in nail trimmings, but we did attempt to do a drive-through service a couple times, but because it was so popular we were not able to accommodate that many vehicles in the time frame scheduled,” Beaty said.

Beaty started making appointments outside her regular hours to drive to customers’ homes anywhere inside city limits.

“It’s such a common service for both vets and groomers, and right now because of a lot of the restrictions and safety stuff it’s just not doable so it has caught on pretty quick,” Beaty said.

In addition to her home visits, Beaty still is offering drive-through nail trimmings from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays at UPCO, located at 3705 Pear St. The first Thursday included getting through 39 dogs in the hour.

In order to continue limiting foot traffic inside, Pawsitively Pet Parlor will stay with curbside drop-off and pick-up for services outside of nail trimmings.