Three days after the city of St. Joseph placed into effect an order to close all “non-essential” businesses inside the city’s limits, some establishments have closed their doors while others feel they meet the criteria to remain open.

One still-open businesses spotted by a News-Press NOW reporter Friday that may raise questions included Sacred Leaf Zero CBD+.

“I said, ‘Dude you’re gonna have to put a gun to my head before you close my store,’” Randy Jones, the owner of Sacred Leaf, said. “I’m not closing the door for nobody unless they jail (me).”

Jones said his business provides a service for patients and should be allowed to stay open. He said he hasn’t spoken with city officials and hasn’t reviewed the city’s order. He cited an order in California that allows CBD stores to remain open as a reason his store stays open.

“Bring it on, that’s where I stand,” he said. “If someone wants they can call me and I’ll bring it out to their car.”

He added that he’s taken extra precautions to sanitize his store.

Debra Bradley, the director of the St. Joseph health department, said the city is asking for “voluntary compliance” at this time.

“We have staff that will visit with businesses who are not complying,” Bradley said. “The visit is an opportunity for us to discuss the declaration and the Homeland Security’s guidance on essential businesses. Should further action be needed, the health department will address.”

A manager for American Gold Mine, which also remained open, said the pawn shop is an “essential business” because it’s a “financial institution.” The city’s order does allow for “critical financial services” to remain open.

An employee at GameStop said he could not speak with the media but provided a number that was occupied during a series of calls from a News-Press NOW reporter. A prompt when a patron calls the local store’s number asks people to use a “delivery at door” service for picking up items.

Stephanie Malita, a spokesperson for the St. Joseph Health Department, said business owners with questions about the city’s order can call 816-271-4613. That phone bank is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“It is the hope that the community stay home as much as reasonably possible and when not possible, to stay at least 6 feet apart,” Bradley said.

Currently, the city’s order remains in place until Thursday April 2.