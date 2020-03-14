Tom Cobb can look across the street and see a daily reminder of all that roils the economy, for good and for ill.

Regular unleaded gasoline dropped to $1.99 a gallon, a benefit for his company that supplies and services vending machines throughout the area.

“It’s impactful,” said Cobb, president of ACME Music & Vending. “When our gas bill goes down, it means more money for the bottom line.”

Then he pauses. “I don’t like it for the stock market,” he adds.

Forgive businesses and consumers for harboring mixed feelings about a tumultuous few weeks in financial markets. It seems like uncharted territory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sinking into bear territory and even talk of negative interest rates, something that seemed far-fetched just a few weeks ago.

Right now, the financial advice is similar to the public health advice surrounding COVID-19: be aware and take it seriously, but stay calm. Cody Vaughn, who fields his share of calls from worried investors, knows that’s easier said than done.

“A lot of people are just concerned by the uncertainty, and the coronavirus is really a driving force of all of this,” said Vaughn, a certified financial planner with Thrivent Financial in St. Joseph. “I have a lot of clients that call and are maybe a little bit concerned with the market right now. But if it’s a long-term goal, and they’re not going to touch these dollars for 10-plus years, five-plus years, retirement time, they have a long time frame to kind of ride it out.”

The steep slide on Wall Street unnerves investors who see the stock market as a barometer of the overall economy and a critical component of personal retirement accounts for millions of Americans. But the focus on market volatility makes it easy to overlook the negative impact of the coronavirus on the productive capacity of the overall economy if companies aren’t able to get supplies, workers aren’t able to clock in and consumers aren’t able to shop.

“This effect on Wall Street is a symptom of a whole bunch of other things,” said Dr. Kara Grant, a professor of economics at Missouri Western State University. “When you have a lot of supply chain disruptions, that could cause inflation and unemployment.”

A steep drop in gas prices — a result of a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia — puts money into consumers’ pockets and could act as a stimulant to counter the economic impact of supply shocks, Grant said. The benefit of lower interest rates is less clear, she said, if businesses are hit so hard by supply disruptions that they don’t use reduced borrowing cost to boost investment.

A reduction in interest rates following an emergency Federal Reserve rate cut should help individual borrowers, Vaughn said. Reduced yields could ultimately fuel the stock market, Vaughn said, because longer-term investors will chase returns that can beat inflation.

He saw it happen in 2008, when he first entered financial services industry.

“It goes back to the purpose of the investment. If you have a long time frame, and you want to make more than what a CD rate may make right now, it might be a great buying opportunity to put money back into the market,” he said. “Unfortunately, our emotions make us do the exact opposite. We sell at the wrong time and we buy at the wrong time.”

But for now, the economy on Main Street could be in for a stretch that’s just as rocky as what Wall Street experienced in recent weeks. The question is how long it will last.

“We’ve had this really great economy and this expansion,” Grant said. “We’ve had this expansion for a long time. We’re kind of due for a recession just by how the business cycle works.”