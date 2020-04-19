Small businesses continue to hurt through lockdowns by the state and federal government during the coronavirus pandemic.

Local wedding venues and planners are among those struggling as many couples have not been able to lock down their vows on the date they originally scheduled.

The Whiskey Mansion Inn has lost business because of the virus. There have been several celebration postponements that they have had to deal with. The owner said that a wedding date that is postponed is better than a date canceled.

“We have had a couple postponed, which is fine, but we have had no calls on weddings since this all started,” Olin Cox, the owner of Whiskey Mansion Inn, said. “Postponements are the best-case scenario right now though, cancellations are not.”

The Dome is another option for wedding venues in town where staff have had had to deal with couples waiting the virus out. The manager there said this time of year typically is wedding-scheduling season.

“I had seven weddings scheduled this time last year — springtime is huge to get weddings booked,” Marcena Carter, manager of The Dome, said. “This year my one for July has been canceled and two in the month of April as well.”

For Whiskey Mansion, weddings are not the top revenue stream, but the business as a whole has been hit hard by stay-at-home orders.

“We have lost probably 90% of our business total,” Cox said. “The majority of our business is accommodations, and weddings is a small part of it all, but we have lost business in general.”

At Whiskey Mansion, the maximum people they can work with at weddings is 50 to 60. So as bans are lifted, the inn could be able to accommodate wedding requests sooner than some other venues.

But the majority of future brides and grooms still are not sure when to reschedule. A lot of couples chose a specific date with purpose, and to figure out a new one and shift their plans around has become tough.

“Some of them want their money back because they don’t know what they are going to do,” Carter said. “Some want to reschedule but they have not set a date yet.”

For now, local venues will have to take the hit and wait before couples can say “I do” in their buildings.