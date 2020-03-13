As the coronavirus creeps its way into Missouri, local organizations and businesses are grappling with the decision to close, cancel or postpone.

The 67th Annual Lions Club Pancake Days will continue this weekend but the 67th Moila Shrine Circus has been canceled.

Late Thursday night the board got together and made the decision to cancel the circus. As of Friday morning, the announcement was made to the public that they would have to cancel this year’s event due to the ongoing circumstances involving COVID-19.

“We worked with the city to make this decision and they were behind us 110%,” said Public Relations Director for Moila Rex Strayer. “We want to think about our community first before we think about the Shriners."

The circus will not be rescheduling this year because of their strict schedule. Shriners Circus plans to be making a full return next year.

“They do not know if there will be any more shows performed because of what’s going on around the country and the world,” said Strayer. “This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, but we will bounce back."

Everyone who purchased a ticket will be able to request a refund.

At the Mayes Memorial Armory across town, pancakes were being flipped and eaten. As of 9 a.m. Friday, 300 people already had come through the line for pancakes.

Jacob Dillon, president of the St. Joseph Host Club, said they took the lead from St. Joseph health officials.

“We have extra hand sanitizer and gloves, and are keeping everything covered when not in use," said Dillon.

Past District Governor of the Lions Club Roger Unruh said they have between 3,000 and 4,000 people attend the event over three days.

"All of our Boy Scouts and workers have been trained on safety as well," he said.

Pancake Days continues from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the armory, located at Faraon Street and Woodbine Road. Tickets are $7 at the door and half price for kids under 12.

American Family Insurance announced Friday that it was closing its St. Joseph regional office indefinitely. Company spokesman Ken Muth said the move was precautionary.

Muth said a worker in the St. Joseph office was notified by an airline that the worker took a flight on March 4 with another passenger who was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Many of our people were already working from home," Muth said. He added that the worker in question felt fine, was showing no symptoms and was under self-quarantine.

Muth said the company will notify employees when the regional office is set to reopen.

The St. Joseph Community Choir, meanwhile, has announced the remainder of its 2019-20 season has been canceled.

"Persons 60 years of age and those with chronic health issues are the most vulnerable populations," the choir announced in a statement. "We are concerned for the well-being of our members and our audiences, and we want to do our part."

The choir had planned to end its 40th season by performing John Cool's song "A Part of Us," along with the repertoire of its concert Sing Me to Heaven.

"We will plan a time in the future to give some closure to this season while looking forward to opening a new season this fall," the choir said.