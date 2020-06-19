In order to offset the financial impact COVID-19 has caused to St. Joseph companies, many are looking at new operation models to stay in business.

A survey the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce issued to its members to determine how businesses have been impacted by the pandemic found 63% saw a decrease in business and corresponding revenue, 40% saw their revenue decline by less than 50% and 25% saw a decrease in revenue by more than 50%.

Patt Lilly, chamber CEO, said the loss of revenue in some companies could’ve been caused by whether or not they were essential and could stay open during the shutdown.

“If a business had to close and they had no business then obviously there was nothing for employees to do, and as a consequence many of those companies did lay off employees,” Lilly said.

The survey found that 40% of the businesses that responded indicated they had to lay off one or more members of their workforce. Of those, almost half of the employers laid off more than 75% of their workforce.

Two larger organizations in St. Joseph, Mosaic Life Care and the St. Jo Frontier Casino, have gone through layoffs and furloughs recently. Mosaic laid off some leadership-level and other positions and implemented pay reductions for some employees in order to adjust and combat financial challenges.

“Mosaic implemented a shared-sacrifice initiative throughout the system beginning with leadership, and even though these adjustments were difficult, our caregivers worked together, persevered and continued excellent care,” Joey Austin, a Mosaic spokeswoman, said.

While the casino was closed down due to stay-at-home orders, 81 employees were furloughed. Now that things have reopened, workers have been brought back.

“Those companies that did furloughs or layoffs needed to because they had a disruption in their business,” Lilly said.

Lilly said some of the individuals laid off in part were not adversely impacted due to being able to collect state and federal unemployment.

Restrictions for businesses in St. Joseph have been lifted, but Lilly said there still could be concerns from businesses about what happens if the virus comes back. In the survey, 80% of company leaders responded they are concerned about the impact on the future economy.

“As the economy begins to recover it’ll be interesting to watch how many people are put back to work,” Lilly said. “Most people across the country think we’re likely to continue a higher rate of unemployment probably into 2021.”

Even though the majority of businesses are open now and have customers coming in, 51% of business respondents believed it will take six months or longer to get their business back on track.

Lilly thinks this could cause some to possibly hold off on possible expansions or certain expenditures at the moment that could put them further in a hole.

“I think in the months to come you’ll see pull back of hiring, cutting of expenditures to better position themselves going forward,” Lilly said.

Lilly said if a second wave of the virus does happen, he doesn’t think it’ll have as great of an economic impact as the first.

Another concern that could show up in the future is the impact on the global economy, which could affect St. Joseph and the 25% of its workforce involved in manufacturing.

”Countries around the world were really devastated by the virus and had to close down for much longer than we did,” Lilly said. “Could we find ourselves pushed into a worldwide economic downturn?”

The global concern is a part of the unknown the current economy faces in the months to come, but Lilly said he hopes that soon the unemployment will start seeing a downward trend and businesses can get back to normal operations.