The Buchanan County Courthouse will close on Monday, March 23, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across the country.

According to Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer, a notice will be posted on the court's front door with details. Patrons will be able to call listed numbers if they need to access the building, he said.

Buchanan County Judge Dan Kellogg said courts are to remain open in some capacity. The Missouri Supreme Court previously ordered courts remain open for certain hearings.

"Just so it is clear, the courts are still open within the parameters announced by the Supreme Court," he said. "If anyone has any questions, they should call their attorney."

He added that those who are unrepresented should call the circuit clerk at 816-271-1462.

Previously, Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday announced that his office inside the courthouse was closed.

County Commissioner Ron Hook had told News-Press NOW that a plan had been made to take the temperature of anyone who entered the building, but that action never materialized.

A court order regarding the closure is expected to be made public soon.

The Doniphan County Courthouse also will close to the public starting Saturday, March 21. County employees will continue to work and can be reached by phone and email. A drop box has been placed on the north side of the courthouse for all documents that need to be dropped off.