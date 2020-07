The St. Joseph Health Department reported the 5th death related to the Coronavirus.

The case was a man in his 60s with no underlying health conditions who was an impatient at Mosaic, City of St. Joseph Spokesperson Mary Robertson said.

According to a release, the county has 961 total cases, with 1093 of those being probable cases. Region H, which includes all the counties in Northwest Missouri, has a total of 1,278 cases and 15 deaths.