Nine people have died of COVID-19 in Buchanan County, according to the St. Joseph Health Department.

Three more deaths were added to the county's numbers on Monday evening, up from the six announced Friday.

The three people who passed were residents at the Living Community of St. Joseph, according to the Health Department. It is unclear when the individual residents died.

On Saturday, Living Community announced a total of four residents have died of COVID-19. According to the release, 40 residents and 32 residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Buchanan County recorded 975 positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.