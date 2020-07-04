Missouri recorded 23,215 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The number of cases is up by 2,594 from 20,621 last Saturday, resulting in a 12.6% increase over the past week.

The number of deaths increased from 996 to 1,027.

In Buchanan County, 883 people have tested positive for the virus as of Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases increased by 45 from 838 the previous Saturday.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 12,456 tests in its service area, with 11,830 returning a negative result as of Saturday. Since last Saturday, 52 more people have tested positive, for a total of 554 positive results. Twelve people are inpatients in St. Joseph.

Across the country, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 2,784,452 cases and 129,393 deaths. Cases are up by 324,980 from 2,459,472 on June 27, resulting in a 13.2% increase.

Kansas recorded 15,919 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 13,538 the previous Friday. A total of 277 people have died. The Kansas Department of Health releases numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.