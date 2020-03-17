The Buchanan County Commissioners are expected to host an "emergency meeting" inside the courthouse at 1 p.m. amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett is also expected to attend.

The meeting comes as the Missouri Supreme Court issued an order giving local courts broad discretion in dealing with the outbreak.

All in-person proceedings in all appellate and circuit courts, including all associate, family, juvenile, municipal and probate divisions, are suspended, the court said Monday, with certain exceptions for proceedings necessary to protection constitutional rights, proceedings in which trials are already in progress, proceedings regarding orders of protection, emergency child custody order cases, temporary restraining order cases, cases relating to mental health orders, emergency guardianship proceedings, proceedings related to COVID-19 and other exceptions by the Chief Justice.

As of noon Tuesday, the Buchanan County Courthouse remains open, including the county clerk's office.

The public records window also remained open, even as a circuit clerk told a steady stream of people arriving for an 11 a.m. docket that their hearings had been postponed.

Under Missouri law, defendants who are in custody must appear before a judge within 48 hours of being charged, though defendants sometimes appear via video link.

Local prosecutors continued to file criminal cases Tuesday.