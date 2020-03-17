No person with a temperature greater than 100.4 degrees will be allowed into the Buchanan County Courthouse starting Wednesday as COVID-19 continues to spread in Missouri.

{p dir=”ltr”}Local officeholders met inside the second floor of the courthouse Tuesday, but no additional directives were handed down by the Buchanan County Commission outside the temperature screenings.

{p dir=”ltr”}That leaves offices from the sheriff’s department, the public administrator and other county divisions to work out their own polices regarding COVID-19 for the time being.

{p dir=”ltr”}At one moment during the meeting, Bill Brinton, the county’s emergency management coordinator, appeared to downplay the virus.

{p dir=”ltr”}“6.2 million people (in Missouri) and only eight have it,” Brinton said during the meeting.

{p dir=”ltr”}Missouri Governor Mike Parson has since updated that number to 15 confirmed cases.

{p dir=”ltr”}“Only 215 (people) have been tested,” Megan Stickley, the county’s public administrator, said. “That’s a huge variance.”

{p dir=”ltr”}The officials discussed working in split shifts and with a skeleton crew across the various departments. Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday said his office is not accepting restitution payments during the state of emergency.

{p dir=”ltr”}Other departments worried about working remotely and still complying with various state laws. Mary Baack-Garvey, the county clerk, spoke about potentially delaying elections, but she said nothing definitive had been decided.

{p dir=”ltr”}The meeting comes as the Missouri Supreme Court issued an order giving local courts broad discretion in dealing with the outbreak.

{p dir=”ltr”}All in-person proceedings in appellate and circuit courts, including all associate, family, juvenile, municipal and probate divisions, are suspended, the court said Monday, with certain exceptions for proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights, proceedings in which trials are already in progress, proceedings regarding orders of protection, emergency child-custody order cases, temporary restraining order cases, cases relating to mental-health orders, emergency guardianship proceedings, proceedings related to COVID-19 and other exceptions by the chief justice.

{p dir=”ltr”}The public records window also remained open, even as a circuit clerk told a steady stream of people arriving for an 11 a.m. docket that their hearings had been postponed.

{p dir=”ltr”}Under Missouri law, defendants who are in custody must appear before a judge within 48 hours of being charged, though defendants sometimes appear via video link.

{p dir=”ltr”}Local prosecutors continued to file criminal cases Tuesday.

{p dir=”ltr”}Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said detainee visitation was still allowed as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, but he added that could change.