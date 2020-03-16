As much as Diego Bernard loves playing basketball, he finds just as much satisfaction watching his sister, Daejah, excel.

Whether it be on his laptop or in person, Diego watched his older sibling become the all-time steals and assists leader in Drury history over the past four seasons. Last winter when his Northwest Missouri State Bearcats became No. 1 in the nation his freshman year, he joined Daejah’s Panthers as the top-ranked teams in D-II hoops.

“Our journey kinda started with the high school state championship run,” Daejah said, referring to a state title run by the Benton girls in 2016 and Lafayette’s runner-up by the boys the same year.

“It’s kinda just evolved into this. We couldn’t ever dream of anything like this, and I don’t think our family could’ve either. It’s worked out to our successes, and we’re really grateful for this. It’s gonna be a great memory looking back on.”

The first family of Division II basketball saw their hopes of overlapping titles end when the NCAA canceled all winter and spring sports championships Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic, less than 24 hours before regional play was to begin on the women’s side and two days from the start in Maryville.

“It’s crazy. They were on a roll. It’s crazy how it gets to stop like this,” Diego said. “They’re gotta take precautions, it’s getting pretty bad. But it sucks it’s got to end like this.”

Northwest went on to win its second national championship last year, while Drury’s run ended in the Final Four a season ago. Both entered last weekend No. 1 in the nation and were set to host the NCAA regionals, with Drury riding an unbeaten season into Springfield, Missouri.

“We were definitely confident. We were peaking at the right time,” Daejah said. “We were just hitting our peak. It ending like that just let us down a little.”

Both players were in practice when their teams found out, remembering athletic directors telling their coaching staffs before meeting at center court.

For Diego, it meant his final practice with a senior class that won 131 games for Ryan Welty, Tyler Dougherty and Kirk Finley.

For Daejah, it meant the final practice of her career.

“It’s definitely a process. When you’re struggling in life, you kinda escape with basketball,” Daejah said. “How do you escape from this?

“I’m still trying to figure that out, but everything happens for a reason. Sometimes you just wanna know why, but it’s gonna be OK.”

Daejah said she’s used the time to look back on her time at Drury, part of the winningest class in program history. Diego was looking forward to making a run to hopeful national titles together.

“They were turning (teams) over like 40 times per game. They were winning by 20 this year, it was crazy,” he said with a laugh. “I know they were gonna get it done. It just sucks right now.”

While both admit the memories of the past two seasons will be great down the road, Daejah finds solace in giving everything to her team in her time as a Panther.

“I think you have to look on the bright side of things,” Daejah said. “This is a letdown, but it brings to reality the successes that you’ve had. You have to take everything with a grain of salt and be positive on every situation.”