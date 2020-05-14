A man who is a significant presence among the St. Joseph School District administration has received recognition as the best school leader in Northwest Missouri.

Dr. Beery Johnson, principal of Benton High School, has been honored as the high school principal of the year for the region by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals, according to a school district news release and a video produced by the association.

"I'm honored and humbled. Thank you to the Northwest MOASSP for this great honor," Johnson said in a social media statement. "I'm truly blessed to work with such an outstanding Benton Cardinals staff, second to none, and (the) fantastic students (and) parents of (the) South Side community. I love St. Joseph schools, and especially our Benton Cardinals."

A video featuring a number of students and other constituents of Benton High School, produced by the MOASSP, can be viewed via visiting newspressnow.com. Johnson can be reached via his Twitter account, @SBeery.

Here is the video: