Benedictine College has announced the school will start fall classes a week earlier, canceling fall break and ending at Thanksgiving with finals done online.

These plans are being put in place with the goal of mitigating the spread of the coronavirus on the campus this fall.

The plan begins with a staggered series of student move-in days beginning Aug. 8. The first day of classes will move up a week to Aug. 19.

“This schedule is just part of the plan to safely reopen in the fall with students in the classrooms, vibrant student life and ministry programs and athletics,” Benedictine College President Stephen D. Minnis said. “All of those things are important for a dynamic Benedictine education.”

Classes and events will continue while meeting all local, state and federal guidelines.

The on-campus semester will end on Nov. 24, as students return home for the Thanksgiving holiday. Finals will take place online following Thanksgiving.

Minnis said that in the coming weeks the college will unveil a full safety plan with specifics on how classes, athletics, events, meals and other things will be handled by for the school year.

“We are moving forward with common sense and courage,” Minnis said. “We are working with state and local officials, medical professionals and our own personnel to explore ways to offer a true Benedictine College experience for our students, while still ensuring the health and well-being of our community.”