News arriving just before April 1 that an area university campus will have no commencement ceremony, at least for now, might be taken in normal circumstances to be a bad prank. But of course, these are hardly normal times.

Northwest Missouri State University student Melinda Jarman, a common presence on academic rolls of distinction who has dedicated her life for the past four years to intensive studies of chemistry, predicted something like this might happen. She had her fingers crossed it would not be so.

“I kind of saw it coming as more and more restrictions were put out,” she said. “I’m super grateful that it’s delayed, not canceled. I was really nervous.”

Jarman is still holding out hope that she will be able to walk onto the graduation stage alongside her friends this summer. Or, if it is what is required to protect the public from pandemic COVID-19, this December, alongside the winter class of 2020.

Student Senate President Asma Hassan, a first-generation college graduate-to-be, is still just trying to process it. Who could have predicted she would finish school in the face of an unprecedented pandemic? She is disturbed, to a degree, but trusts in her peers and in her strength as a leader to get through it.

“I just wish I knew so I could have said my goodbyes and my thank yous,” she said. “I’m leaving Northwest, and I still have to leave Northwest, but I just feel like I didn’t leave properly.”

Even with the looming threat of COVID-19 in early March, when students departed the campus for spring break, everyone Hassan knows had been preparing for one, maybe two weeks of additional time away. Some even looked forward to a chance to decompress before participating in the ceremony. Now, although every student who has earned sufficient credits will be considered a college graduate as the semester is concluded via distance learning programs, the cherished ceremonial moment is up in the air.

“It all hits you at once,” Hassan said. “All of the sudden, you’re never coming back.”

According to the university, more than 80% of all graduating seniors elect to participate in commencement, which would have occurred in two ceremonies, on Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9, respectively. Once the university decides how long it should delay the ceremonies, it is expected to further announce when and where they will take place.

“I truly believe Northwest’s commencement ceremonies are special, and we do it right,” said Dr. John Jasinski, university president, as quoted in a news release. “We also care deeply about our graduates and want to provide you with the celebration you deserve for achieving an important milestone that only about one-third of the population can claim.”

The circumstances are still emotionally challenging for the class of 2020. Jarman has come to accept how, when she said goodbye to her classmates before spring break, that may be the last time she will ever see some of them.

“Having that taken away, it’s been rough,” she said. “But we’ll do our best.”