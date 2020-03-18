Restaurants and bars are no longer providing in-store service after the city of St. Joseph approved a ban Tuesday on gatherings of 10 people or more for the next 15 days.

Many businesses around the city already closed or were in the process of closing for the safety of customers and employees. Edison Derr, River Bluff Brewing co-founder, said even though it's going to be difficult on the service industry, it's the right thing to do.

"We have faith the local, state and the federal government is going to help out small businesses any way they can," Derr said.

River Bluff worked ahead of time to try to be prepared for the pandemic. Staff started selling growlers of beer on Monday for people to take home.

Many restaurants are using this time to add delivery and pick-up services to keep revenue coming in. Bars also can take advantage of this service under certain criteria.

"There is a part of the law that was brought to our attention by the Missouri Brewers Guild that allows us to deliver as long as the person we're delivering to isn't intoxicated, they have a valid ID and the person delivering has a liquor sales license," Derr said.

The ban moved from 50 to 10 people in a short amount of time and not all business owners are agree with the change. Kimberly Bigham, Big Shots owner, said she's worried about her employees.

"It's definitely going to hurt a lot of people," Bigham said. "It's going to cut people's wages and tips and it's going to affect a lot."

Bars were already taking precautions to keep the businesses clean, and Bigham believes that the limit of 50 could've been successful.

"The 50 number I think a lot of people could've dealt with that easily, but down to 10 it's not even going to be worth keeping your doors open," Bigham said.

Derr said that as long as people take advantage of resources such as pick-up and Door Dash, many businesses hopefully can stay afloat.

"There's plenty of local options still that are doing our best to provide the service that we all love to give," Derr said.

Derr said he has been having meetings with employees to plan and staying up-to-date on trends from other businesses reactions.

"Keep an open mind and trying to find a way to keep the doors open and help out our employees and help the entire globe basically get over this pandemic," Derr said.

The ban goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, March 19, and exempts grocery stores and some large shops that can provide space between customers.