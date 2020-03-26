Fairfax, MO — A woman in her 70s has tested positive for COVID-19 in Atchison County, Missouri, county officials announced Wednesday night.

The test was conducted by the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory.

The Atchison County resident is experiencing mild illnesses and is self isolating, according to the release, and is described as having had few contacts in Atchison, although she did travel to a high population area.

Due to the positive case the Community Hospital-Fairfax will be closed to visitors. The hospital will be offering a screening station in a tent on the hospital campus, according to the release.

The screening station will be open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday and open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. weekdays starting Friday. Patients with respiratory symptoms should call the hospital prior to visiting.