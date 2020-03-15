ATCHISON, Kan. — All public schools in Atchison County, Kansas, will not hold class in the week of Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, authorities say.

Wes Lanter, Atchison County Emergency Management director, announced the closure on Sunday afternoon, saying that the decision has been made after a suggestion from the Kansas State Department of Education.

Atchison-based private Catholic boarding high school Maur Hill-Mount Academy is following the same closure schedule as the public school districts, as is the associated K-8 institution Saint Benedict Catholic School, according to MH-MA President Phil Baniewicz. Trinity Lutheran School announced on its Facebook page that it will also follow the KDSE recommendation.

As of Sunday, more than 162,000 cases of COVID-19, the significant respiratory illness that is caused by the novel viral agent SARS-CoV-II, have been reported worldwide, including more than 3,200 in the United States, according to data that is live updated by Johns Hopkins University of Baltimore, primarily relying on tests conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of Atlanta. More than 6,000 have died worldwide.

Although no confirmed cases within Atchison County have been reported — about 8 “probable positive” cases have been recorded in Kansas — we encourage everyone to follow guidelines issued by the CDC:

Frequently wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water amid any public interactions with other people. Use hand sanitizer whenever it is available in public environments.

Avoid touching the face with hands that haven’t recently been sanitized.

Any development of fever symptoms, persistent coughing, weakness, tiredness or flu-like chills should prompt those affected to stay home from school and work. If these symptoms persist, seek medical treatment and consultation on a COVID-19 test as soon as possible.

Anyone who is sick, or anyone who believes they have come in close contact with a person known to be a COVID-19 patient, should consider self-quarantine for 14 days.

For more information, visit www.cdc.gov.