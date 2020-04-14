The safety of medical and emergency personnel fighting the coronavirus depends upon the protective gear made available to them. But suitable masks, gowns and gloves have decreased in supply.

Members of Congress, mostly apart from Washington as isolation practices keep them separated, have been working to help bolster these items.

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, for one, believes the U.S. government should remove obstacles that impede manufacturers wanting to shift their production toward the making of personal protective equipment.

"It is time the federal government leverage the resources and innovation of our manufacturing base while working to remove any unnecessary barriers that could slow production,” the Republican lawmaker said.

The Kansas senator announced Monday a letter he sent to Dr. Stephen M. Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, asking about steps required and resources available for manufacturers looking to act on this.

Among other things, he questioned the FDA head about expediting the review and approval processes, about guidance available for undertaking this work and about communication with the agency and means of selling the product.

Moran said the shortage of this equipment, in Kansas hospitals and across the nation, "threatens to undermine our ability to combat the virus and save lives."

Kansas, Moran said, has seen its inventory of personal protective equipment run low, and its receipt on April 2 of a shipment from the national strategic stockpile did not meet expectations or satisfy needs.

Securing more personal protective equipment, along with making available more coronavirus testing, has been a priority, the senator said.

"When medical professionals tell me that they are testing according to CDC guidelines, those guidelines are based upon a shortage of tests," Moran said last week in a press event for the University of Kansas Health System.

"We are trying to get the testing protocols, and more importantly the testing availability, spread widely across the country."

In neighboring Missouri, Sen. Roy Blunt spent Monday and Tuesday outlining home-state monetary assistance that has come through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the $2 trillion measure approved by Congress in late March.

Blunt, who chairs a Senate Appropriations subcommittee that funds federal health and education programs, announced $208 million for K-12 emergency relief, $206 million for Missouri universities and trade schools and an additional nearly $55 million for kindergarten through college from another fund to be allocated by state governors.

The Republican also pointed to roughly $153 million in emergency funding for airports, as provided for in the CARES Act.

Kansas City International Airport got $43.2 million from this fund, and Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph got a $69,000 award. Airports in Maryville, Cameron and Chillicothe got $30,000 each, and Trenton got $20,000.

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican, sought out the head of the Small Business Administration to urge more prompt response to the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program provided by the coronavirus legislation.

The intention had been for grants of up to $10,000 to be delivered within three days of completed applications.

"You must take action to distribute these emergency advances as quickly as possible and also clarify the expected grant amount for applicants," Hawley wrote to SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza.