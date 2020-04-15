Testing has been the center for concern in the COVID-19 pandemic. Antibody testing that would show if individuals could be immune to the virus may soon be available.

Dr. Chakshu Gupta is the laboratory medical director for MAWD Pathology Group located in Lenexa, Kansas. Their laboratories have run about 400 COVID-19 tests in the area. Gupta said the current issue with testing has been lack of equipment for the kits available to hospitals. He said that more testing equipment will be available in May after the higher-risk areas of the country have supplies.

“We were told that these kits are on backorder, don’t expect to get anything ‘til the end of May, so ... when the tests were made available, we still had a bottleneck, which was the test kits,” Gupta said.

Gupta said a crucial test would be the antibody test that could tell people if they had the virus and may be immune. Gupta said this would help out with the use of personal protective equipment because if people on the front line were immune to the virus, they would be able to use less of it.

Gupta said the antibody test would allow city officials and people in business to reopen and try to get the economy back.

“We need to find that out. That will tell us how widespread this disease was in each community and what that community needs to do to kind of reopen, so that is going to be the game-changer,” Gupta said.

Gupta said he is hoping the antibody test is widely available by May, although he said he has had concerns about accuracy. He said that he does not feel comfortable with the accuracy of the test in the current state.

“I am not confident it will perform to the expectation that the American public wants to perform it to, it may cause false positives, it may lead to false negatives, it may cross react with, say, the influenza virus or another coronavirus or another respiratory virus that has similar symptoms,” Gupta said.

Gupta said MAWD Pathology has had testing results in six hours and is currently primarily the lab testing for individuals who have a high risk.

Officials at Mosaic Life Care said last week that they are hoping soon for an in-house rapid test that would take about an hour for results to complete.

Gupta said that this is another important step in testing and when the test moves to in-house testing, labs like MAWD would assist hospitals and clinics in operating the rapid-test machines.