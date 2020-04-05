The number of positive cases of COVID-19 found through testing at Mosaic Life Care has risen to 11.

The hospital's latest numbers reported Sunday evening included an increase of one positive test over Saturday's results. Of the 384 tests done at Mosaic so far, 303 were negative and 70 still are awaiting results. As on Saturday, eight of those testing positive are outpatients, with two hospitalized in St. Joseph and a third under care at the hospital system's Albany, Missouri, location.

Buchanan County has had 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with Clinton County reporting seven cases. Atchison County, Kansas, and Harrison County each have two positive cases, and Atchison County, Missouri, Caldwell County, Dekalb County, Livingston County, Nodaway County, Worth County and Doniphan County, Kansas, all have reported a single case.