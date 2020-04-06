According to a phone message obtained by News-Press NOW, a Country Squire resident has COVID-19.

The case has not been publicly announced, and the community's parent company, Holiday Retirement, has not returned a request for comment.

"Upon learning of the diagnoses we immediately required all residents to stay in their apartments," the message said. "We had already closed the communal dining room and we're restricting entry to essential personnel only."

According to the message, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been notified.

The case is the second to occur in a retirement community in St. Joseph. In the first case, an employee tested positive for the virus at the Living Community.

It's believed the case at Country Squire was determined on Sunday afternoon, one day after the case at the Living Community.

According to Holiday Retirement's website, the Country Squire complex features an activity room, barber, billiard lounge, chapel, gym and other communal spaces.

"Leaving and re-entering the community will only raise all residents' risk of contracting the virus," the message said. "We especially appreciate the understanding of family members who are unable to enter the community to visit with their loved ones.

"Be assured we're doing everything we can to keep your loved ones safe and comfortable," the message added.

It's unclear what condition the resident who tested positive is in.