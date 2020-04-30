Despite the pandemic, there are some good things that have happened in the St. Joseph community, especially involving the animal shelter.

The St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue shelter has been able to adopt out almost all of its animals during the stay-at-home order.

It’s been over a week since the shelter has had any cats, which is a stark difference to last year when there were 154 cats.

“We haven’t been taking relinquishes and that does obviously contribute to our lower numbers of animals right now,” Jennifer Lockwood, Humane Educator with the shelter, said. “Even still, the numbers prior to the shutdown if you will, our numbers were really low so far this year.”

Though the majority of the dogs have been adopted, there are still a few available.

“Right now, as far as the dogs that are in the shelter, might be closer to like six or seven of dogs that we have are still looking for homes,” Lockwood said.

During the pandemic, the shelter has been doing appointment adoptions only and has had multiple animals being fostered by volunteers.

“We had a couple of dogs that were in foster and what happened was, they’re called foster failures. The foster family just fell in love and decided to permanently adopt,” Lockwood said. “So, that’s always great when that happens. That’s kind of one of the benefits of fostering, is you can kind of get to know the animals and maybe adopt them into your family.”

Lockwood said they still are operating the Doggy Door Dash program for people in need of dog food or cat food. You can call the shelter at 816-271-4877 for assistance.