Andrew County has recorded just six total cases of COVID-19, but health department officials there said citizens still should be careful when going out and practice social distancing as cases are rising in Missouri and the region.

“People do need to be wary, they need to be aware they need to maintain those social distancing, because the numbers in Missouri in our region, in our county, are increasing,” Andrew Hoffman, the Andrew County Health Department director, said.

Jayne White, communicable disease nurse at the Andrew County Health Department, said just because places are open doesn’t mean people have to go, and it is important for the community to practice social distancing.

“We’re going to lose some people to COVID-19, that’s just part of life to some degree,” White said. “But, man, if we could save one person’s life, if I knew that wearing my mask in the grocery store, you know over my face or staying home an extra week and not going to all the things that are going on in the community ... or potentially staying home would save one person in this community, I would do that.”

Hoffman and White said testing at Triumph Foods in neighboring Buchanan County has shown there are a lot of people who could be carrying the virus and not showing symptoms. They said this is another reason why social distancing and limiting trips to essential reasons remains important, even in a smaller community such as Andrew County.

“It’s not something that’s not going to affect you,” Hoffman said. “There are terrible consequences to this virus, and we want everybody just to be cautious as they go about their business and going out slowly back into their normal routines to maintain that 6-feet distance, to maintain those hygiene practices.”

The health department officials said they are suggesting the same practices they have since the beginning of the pandemic: wash your hands, social distance and try to stay at home.

Hoffman said if there is a spike in cases or an outbreak in Andrew County, the loosening of restrictions would be hard to reverse.

“It would be very, very difficult to go backwards at this point in time,” Hoffman said. “Missouri has decided to open Missouri, so this process is started and we’re gonna have to go through it slowly as things are opening. ... But if there is a huge outbreak, we’re going to have to try to get people to stay back home again.”