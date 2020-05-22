About 300 people were checked for COVID-19 at a community testing event Friday afternoon in Andrew County.

The COVID-19 community testing event moved from Savannah High School to the Savannah Fire Station at South Highway 71 due to weather concerns.

Andrew County has about 600 tests available for anyone wanting to be tested regardless of symptoms. This was the first round of testing, with a second planned for next Friday, May 29.

The Andrew County events are part of the community testing initiative in the expanded testing plan for the state of Missouri as outlined in a three-part plan Thursday by Gov. Mike Parson.

Andrew Hoffman, Andrew County Health Department Director, said community testing to anyone who wants it will target those who are potentially asymptomatic, which will help contact tracing and seeing how the virus has spread in a community.

"It's going to be likely that those positives are the asymptomatic people out there," Hoffman said. "It's going to give us the opportunity to do our contact tracing and to stop that strain of that virus that's from that person on, so it's going to give us the ability to find any cases out there, find their contacts, have themselves self-isolate and to stop that spread."

While stay-at-home restrictions have loosened in Andrew County and throughout Missouri, Andrew County Health Department officials said testing events will give more information and knowledge to share with citizens and to answer questions regarding the safety of going to events.

"We have a lot of people that want to do the right thing here in Andrew County, regardless of whether there's an order in place or not," Andrew County Communicable Disease Nurse Jayne White said. "They're reaching out to us so it helps us to be able to guide them and kind of share the risks associated with those events ... those things that they're planning and wanting to do."

Andrew County had 150 people pre-register for testing appointments and had the capacity to administer 300 test Friday. Sign-ups for next Friday's testing are available on the Andrew County website andrewcountyhealth.com as they will be able to complete around the same number of text next week.

Final results of a community testing clinic for Buchanan County residents held last weekend at Mosaic Life Care were announced Friday. A total of 34 positive cases of COVID-19 were found out of 1,593 people tested there.