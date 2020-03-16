Altice, an internet product from Suddenlink, is offering free high-speed internet to households with students affected by COVID-19.

On Friday, Altice announced it would offer free internet to households with K-12 or college students who may be displaced because of the outbreak.

Starting Monday, eligible households can call the following number: 888-633-0030.

Altice has also joined the Keep Americans Connected Pledge, a recently announced effort by the FCC to keep citizens connected to the internet, even if the virus impacts customers' abilities to pay their bills.

“We know that our connectivity services, especially broadband and voice, are essential for fostering learning for students, powering our local businesses, and keeping our communities connected,” said Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei. “Altice USA is proud to do its part in ensuring that customers and businesses in our service areas have reliable access to the connectivity services that are critically important during this rapidly evolving public health situation.”