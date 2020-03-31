Advocates are working to keep St. Joseph’s homeless population safe as the COVID-19 outbreak grows, despite the lack of a concrete governmental plan to help them.

While other states have taken steps to separate the homeless from one another during the pandemic, in Missouri,v no special measures regarding the population exist. However, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he has been discussing the homeless situation with mayors across the state, and they are exploring various options.

“Whether that’s a housing area, where that may be in a warehouse setting or where they may be (in) an open-floor setting, but we’re looking for alternatives,” Parson said during a press conference Monday. “We’re working on it every day.”

In St. Joseph, The Crossing’s owner, Danny Gach, and Donna Wilson, Mosaic Life Care’s community health liaison, are among those working to address the situation locally with the available resources.

“The fact remains is there is not enough housing in St. Joseph, and enough funding to provide that, to shelter everyone,” Wilson said. “We have the ability to isolate people, we have masks, and we have all of that equipment that we would need to do that.”

The Crossing’s emergency shelter houses around 60 homeless people of various ages. It’s a one-story building of approximately 8,316 square feet and the capability of separating two groups of people.

If someone there were to have the virus, depending on a person’s degree of sickness, age and other factors, he or she would either be admitted to Mosaic Life Care or quarantined at the Crossing.

Community Missions manages the Juda House and St. Joseph Haven, both of which house men who have been homeless for more than a year. The Juda House has individual apartments, while the St. Joseph Haven is a dormitory setting with community living.

Krista Kiger is the executive director of Community Missions and has various plans if COVID-19 reaches those facilities. The campus, which is owned by InterServ and operated by Community Missions, has three buildings with available space to isolate or quarantine people, if need be.

At least one man staying at the Juda House has been listed as an essential worker. His employer sent a letter to notify the Juda House that the company is practicing social distancing.

“We feel comfortable, he goes to work and he comes right back, because we know what his schedule is,” Kiger said. “We expect him back at a certain time.”

The Continuum of Care is a social welfare agency in St. Joseph aimed at specifically addressing the homeless. Staff have ramped up efforts and now meet multiple days every week.

“There is such a great collaboration going on, it’s impressive,” Kiger said. “It’s something that St. Joseph can be proud of.”

The Crossing’s Nutrition Center held a food donation drive last week for those who aren’t homeless, but are food insecure. The community donated 1,800 pounds of food for the pantry located on Seventh Street.

Another food donation drive will take place Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Crossing’s Emergency shelter at 701 S. Eighth St. A second food drop-off location will be in the East Hills Shopping Center parking lot, just south of Frederick Avenue.

“We have it set up where people can come, roll down their windows, we can grab the food out of the seat or out of the trunk,” Gach said. “They don’t have to get out of their car.”