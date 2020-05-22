Buchanan County has been awarded federal funds from the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the emergency food and shelter national board program.

Buchanan County has been chosen to receive $29,194 for Phase 37 and $41,622 for the CARES Act Phase to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.

A local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. That board will determine how the funds awarded to Buchanan County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Buchanan County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Catholic Charities, Community Action Partnership, InterServ, Open Door Food Kitchen, the YWCA and The Salvation Army participating. These agencies were responsible for providing numerous meals, emergency assistance and nights of lodging.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Kylee Strough at 816-364-2381 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.