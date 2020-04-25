As lunchtime approaches, Pappy's Grill & Pub should be teaming with customers.

Steve Margulies, owner of the restaurant at 2501 Messanie St., believes the regulars don't just miss the burgers and tenderloins. They miss the atmosphere.

"People want to go into a restaurant, look at a menu and order food," he said. "We know our customers, what they drink, what they order. It's the social aspect of it."

After weeks of quarantine, the day might be drawing near when someone can sit down at Pappy's and order the Stan Burger or the Lou Burger. Whether it's May 4 or some date in the future, one thing is becoming clear. A post-shelter-in-place world won't look exactly like what we had before the coronavirus, at least not right away.

"I don't think it's going to be a magic bullet. The switch is going to be flipped, and everything's going open up because I think there's a lot of considerations," said Marty Novak, a city councilman. "We understand, especially small businesses, how much this is hurting them, and everybody is eager to get this thing open. But we've got to do it right."

Federal, state and local policymakers are mulling strategies not just for when to reopen the economy, but for what form a return to normal will take. In St. Joseph, the City Council reviewed an economic and community recovery plan that envisions a short-term approach lasting one to six months and a longer-term effort that extends 12 to 18 months.

The short-terms goals include phased-in steps for reopening businesses and restoring public confidence. The longer-term focus would address financing, changes in business models and other issues associated with what could be a U-shaped recession — a downturn, followed by stagnation before the recovery.

Novak said the council has not yet acted on details of the recovery plan. For Margulies, whose restaurant still provides carry-out service, the biggest item of interest involves the phased-in steps for reopening small businesses.

"It seems as though there's going to be a 50% occupancy," he said. "For us I am not sure that is going to cut it financially. But it's better than 25%."

It's a similar issue for states and cities across the country.

An article in online magazine Medium described the national coronavirus response as the "hammer and the dance." The hammer refers to the lockdown, while the dance suggests parts of the economy will reopen haltingly, with some students attending school on staggered days and some factories operating with skeleton crews.

For most areas, the future is likely to involve some combination of checkerboard seating to provide additional elbow room, face masks, monitoring of at-risk individuals and mass testing. For some, the question involves whether those limits and intrusions will be voluntary or mandated by government.

State Rep. J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, said he spent time in Japan when he was younger and noticed that face masks were part of the culture. He wonders if that will become the case here.

"They didn't want to spread anything to their neighbors," Eggleston, the assistant majority floor leader in the House, said of his time in Japan. "They wouldn't look down on it. They would be thankful."

In some countries that experienced a COVID-19 surge, one of the most drastic steps for restarting the economy involves the concept immunity passports or certificates. This means providing some type of verification of an antibody blood test to determine if someone has possible immunity.

If it seems far-fetched, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told a CNN television interviewer that "it might actually have some merit." Hospital executives said antibodies testing would let them know which providers to rely on during a second COVID-19 wave.

But for Missouri lawmakers, even those who are eager to reopen a moribund economy, an immunity passport may go too far because it creates a new segregation based on vulnerability to the virus.

"I think you might run into some pretty serious civil rights issues," Eggleston said. "We want to right-size every solution for every problem."

Jim Guest of King City is a former state representative who took a strong stand against REAL ID legislation based on concerns of government overreach. He opposes immunity passports for similar reasons but said the coronavirus has changed public perceptions about restrictions on movement, work and other aspects of daily life.

"I am very surprised by the acceptance," Guest said. "They are concerned about this epidemic, especially the older generation."

It is, to some degree, a debate on a big philosophical issue. For Margulies, sitting in an empty restaurant at lunchtime, the questions are much more practical.

How many people can he let inside his restaurant? And when?

"Yesterday was a phenomenal day," he said. "Today is horrible. We are sitting here waiting for the phone to ring."