All employees at Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph were able to return to the office Monday, three months after they were sent home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

CAP was one of the first facilities to close its doors and send workers home after an employee had COVID-19-like symptoms in mid-March.

In a few more weeks, employees will take another step towards normalcy by reopening the Head Start center on Ninth Street for 17 children under the age of 4.

But just because employees have returned to work doesn’t mean things look exactly the same, according to Rachael Bittiker, public affairs and community development director at CAP.

“We are open to the public. We're going to allow about four people in the office at a time that are outside agency because we have so many staff on hand,” Bittiker said. “If someone were to get COVID-19, an employee, we will not shut down, we're gonna continue to still function as normal.”

Over the past few months, employees at CAP have improved problem-solving skills on a remote basis, which is why staff still prefer people to call before coming to the facility. However, upon entry to CAP everyone's temperature is taken and visitors are required to fill out a one-page health screening document with contact information. The precaution is meant to ensure better contact tracing if a case of the virus is discovered.

“We do have a (food) pantry open. You need to call ahead to (report) family size and pick up time,” Bittiker said. “All of the services are running at full capacity right now.”

CAP is hopeful Head Start programs will be able reopen in the fall, but there has been no definitive call.

About 150 kids are transitioning out of Head Start this year and into school, so Ashley Phillips, the director of early childhood development, is working with her staff to ensure the moves go as smoothly as possible.

“Make sure that they have gotten their well-checks, their immunizations and that their parents have got them registered for kindergarten,” Phillips said. “That kindergarten transition is huge, so (we're) making sure that families are prepared for that and they have everything they need to get their kiddo in in the fall.”