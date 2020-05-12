The Cameron Veterans Home had a parking lot parade for its 174 veterans Tuesday afternoon.

The home closed its doors to guests back in March to protect its residents, and the parade allowed the vets a chance to see their friends and family without being behind glass because of the pandemic.

Carol Sue Bass and her daughter Sheril Kuehn, were in the procession with signs taped to their vehicles for their respective husband and father, Kenny Bass, who served in the Army Air Forces during World War II.

“He’s my dad, so we’re happy to come up and see him,” Kuehn said.

Carol Sue Bass is Kenny Bass’s wife. She normally visits three times a week, but has had to scale back those visits because of the pandemic.

“I can go into a little place off to the side there, and I take my papers and stuff and go over there and try to talk to him through the glass,” Bass said. “I’m a volunteer up here also, so it’s been, you know, it’s hard for me not to be here helping out.”

David Hibler is the home’s administrator through the Missouri Veterans Commission. He plans to have more parking lot parades in the coming months if state restrictions are not lifted.

“We wanted our veterans to be able to see their families and the families to be able to see their loved ones,” Hibler said. “Today’s actually one of the veteran’s birthday and he doesn’t know, but his family’s gonna be driving through and they have a birthday cake for him, and balloons, and so we will get that to him.”

Martin Schieber fought in the Army during the Vietnam War and was among the vets holding up signs for the parade. His daughter Flora Pope and his grandchildren also were a part of the procession in an SUV with signs they dangled from their car windows.

They checked up on one another to discuss school, work, restaurant restrictions, and of course, share how they care for one another despite the pandemic.

More than 50 cars attended the parking lot parade.