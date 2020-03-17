As the pace of cancelled public gatherings of all kinds is spreading across the community even faster than COVID-19 spreads through the nation, St. Joseph School District leaders have been forced to plan for the unpredictable.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordered all schools throughout the Sunflower State to cancel classes for the rest of the academic year on Tuesday afternoon, and it may be just a matter of time before Missouri follows suit. For now, more than ten and a half thousand students are going to be in need, at a distance, of education, nutrition and supervision; no one knows for how long.

Students were sent home with distance-learning devices on Thursday, March 12, as a contingency for an extended spring break, which had been scheduled to last through Friday, March 20. That kind of ordinary way of doing things is gone now, and can barely be seen over the horizon in the rear-view mirror. It is now obvious that no education leader has had to grapple with this scale of disruption since the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1919.

"Just being brutally honest, there may be some things we haven't thought of yet, because things are changing on a regular basis," said Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools. "Because things are changing on a regular basis, and so hopefully people are patient and flexible with us as we try and address the situation."

Van Zyl gathered with Dr. Marlie Williams, assistant superintendent of academic and education services, and Maria Burnham, MSN/RN, the district's coordinator of nursing services, on Tuesday morning for a press conference to update the public on what to expect in the coming days. Of particularly pressing concern is the question of feeding the district's population of students — more than 70 percent of whom qualify for free or reduced school meals — who often depend on the nutrition they get at school.

While hard and fast plans have yet to be detailed, the trio of administrators said they are determined to address student food insecurity for as long as this crisis lasts.

"While we realize they have plans for the summer when school is on regularly scheduled break, this is not a regularly scheduled break," Williams said. "And so we have to work with our partner agencies ... We are working with everyone as these questions come up, because frankly, we haven't encountered this situation before. So we have to deal with those kinds of things one at a time."

According to a district spokesperson, the district anticipated an extended spring break and sent kids home with materials to keep up on their education from home, included printed materials for those kids who have no home internet access. U.S. Census data, based on estimates conducted from 2013 to 2017, indicates that about 18% of Buchanan County households lack a computer at home.

How much the delivery of educational information to those with limited ability to download the latest lesson plans and lecture notes will prove to a problem in the long term isn't completely clear, but Williams indicated that previous contingencies have bought the school district some breathing room.

"All of these things are in the works as part of conversations with our partner agencies, but that is an evolving situation, much like a lot of the details surrounding COVID-19," Williams said.

In addition to dramatically stepped up cleaning procedures and other steps that will be taken for the ongoing future to guard against the spread of contagion, Burnham is monitoring the question of mental health and how all of these challenges are taxing the ability of students, staff, faculty and constituent families to cope with sudden, constantly-evolving COVID-19 disruptions to their daily lives.

"We need to give everyone a bit of extra grace and have a little bit of extra patience for the next few weeks," Burnham said. "We don't have many answers for what may happen after that, but gosh, we're sure gonna try to take the best care that can for them from a distance."