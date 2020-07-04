The nose night give a good verdict of what's inside the large plastic container located at St. Joseph's wastewater treatment plant.

It is, after all, filled with what city officials call inflow. A layperson might prefer a different term: raw sewage.

A closer inspection could show something more than untreated wastewater. Could this brownish liquid offer a clue to getting ahead of a coronavirus outbreak in St. Joseph?

"The scientific community is thinking that might well be," said Andy Clements, St. Joseph's director of public works and transportation. "The thought is that wastewater-based epidemiology can be a good indicator of the presence of viruses. They are able to dig a little deeper and see if the virus in total is there."

Beginning next week, Missouri will begin testing wastewater samples from St. Joseph for signs of the cornonavirus. The virus is shed in human feces, so that means its genetic markers can be detected in wastewater.

It's not a pretty picture, but the information is valuable to scientists because signs of coronavirus could show up in untreated wastewater up to a week before someone starts to show symptoms from COVID-19. Wastewater testing might serve as a canary in the mine shaft that tells a community whether it needs to act more proactively to keep transmission under control.

"This testing can provide early awareness for local public health agencies and help direct testing and resources that protect public health," said Jonathan Garoutte, administrator of the section for environmental public health at the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Jeff Wenzel, chief of the department's bureau of environmental epidemiology, said test results will point to broader trends rather than a specific number of cases.

"We'll be looking at trends over time," he said. "We'll have an idea as to whether cases are going up or down. We really hope this is just another tool in our data set."

The Department of Health, the Department of Natural Resources and the University of Missouri teamed up to get the project off the ground after studies in the United States and Europe showed a correlation between the amount of viral material in sewage and the number of reported cases in a particular area.

Missouri's program started with nine wastewater systems, many in the St. Louis area, and expands next week to include 64, including St. Joseph. Samples will be taken three times a week from St. Joseph's treatment facility and ultimately sent to the Life Sciences Center at the University of Missouri.

Clements said St. Joseph routinely tests wastewater and doesn't absorb significant costs for sending samples to the state. He believes the testing could last for the duration of the pandemic.

"This has been an evolving science for the better part of a decade," Clements said. "They feel pretty good about the data they're getting."