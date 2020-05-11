Missouri recorded 9,918 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 74 from 9,844 on Sunday, resulting in a 0.8% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 482 to 488.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 10,092 cases in Missouri and 504 deaths.

In Buchanan County, 447 people have tested positive for the virus as of Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 2,882 tests its service area, with 145 returning a positive result, 2,722 negative result and 15 still pending. Ten people are inpatients, all others are outpatients.

Kansas is recording 7,116 cases of COVID-19, up from Sunday’s number of 6,984, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. A total of 158 people have died.