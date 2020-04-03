Northwest Health Services is consolidating its COVID-19 testing at a single location in St. Joseph.

About 85 people have been tested at the South Side St. Joseph location, where individuals either go in a RV trailer or inside to the clinic to be screened and tested. Northwest Health has confirmed two positive COVID-19 cases and is working with two different commercial labs, said Northwest Health Family Nurse Practitioner Sarah Knorr.

“We are seeing anyone who thinks they might have coronavirus or maybe they're worried because they're an essential worker or perhaps they are a care provider or they have elderly people in the home," Knorr said.

Northwest Health Services is testing only those who have symptoms. As of now, they can't test people solely because they believe they came in contact with someone with the virus.

"If you are someone who's staying at home anyway and your symptoms are mild and you're not really having any need to be out in the public, you don't really need to be tested, necessarily, because there is no treatment," Knorr said. "If you're just wanting to be tested to be curious, it's not necessarily a good idea."

Northwest Health has a triage calling system. It's suggested people call and explain symptoms before an appointment is set up at the South Side location.

Knorr said that the testing location has run smoothly. She said Northwest officials decided to just have one testing location open in order to contain sick people and deal with shortages in personal protective equipment. The caretakers use one N-95 mask a day and facial shields are changed out every day. Those administering tests and working with potential COVID-19 patients wear a full gown along with the face shield and N-95 mask. Northwest Health is on a list to get potential aid from the state.

"The reason we chose to do that is because of the lack of personal protective equipment and the shortages, and we felt like we could try to contain the sick people and have just a few people who need to wear full PPE so that we could utilize our resources in a more efficient way," Knorr said.

Knorr said testing has been bottlenecked so Northwest Health has been alternating between two commercial labs. She said getting lab results can take as little as two days and as long as 10.