Missouri recorded 7,835 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 273 from 7,562 Thursday, resulting in a 3.6% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 329 to 337.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 7,955 cases in Missouri and 351 deaths.

Buchanan County is recording 141 cases, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 1,897 tests, with 75 returning a positive result, 1,711 a negative result and 111 still pending. Three patients are inpatients, all others are outpatients.

Kansas is recording 4,449 cases of COVID-19, up from Thursday’s number of 4,238, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. A total of 130 people have died.