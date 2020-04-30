Missouri recorded 7,562 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 137 from 7,425 Wednesday, a 1.9% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 318 to 329.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 7,738 cases in Missouri and 339 deaths.

Confirmed positive cases in Buchanan County are up to 87, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 1,789 tests, with 68 returning a positive result, 1,662 a negative result and 59 still pending. Two patient are inpatients, all others are outpatients.

Kansas is recording 4,238 cases of COVID-19, up from Wednesday’s number of 3,738, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. A total of 129 people have died.