Missouri recorded 7,425 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of cases is up by 122 from 7,303 Tuesday, a 1.7% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 314 to 318.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 7,548 cases in Missouri and 331 deaths.

Confirmed positive cases in Buchanan County are up to 76, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The St. Joseph Health Department, which also counts probable cases, reports 69 confirmed cases and five probable cases for a total of 74.

Mosaic Life Care has issued 1,696 tests, with 59 returning a positive result, 1,587 a negative result and 50 still pending. One patient is an inpatient, all others are outpatients.

Kansas is recording 3,738 cases of COVID-19, up from Tuesday’s number of 3,491, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. A total of 125 people have died.