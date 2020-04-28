Missouri recorded 7,303 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Cases are up by 132 from 7,171 Monday, resulting in a 1.8% increase.

The number of deaths increased from 288 to 314.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 7,374 cases in Missouri and 343 deaths.

Confirmed positive cases in Buchanan County are up to 68, according to the Missouri Department for Health and Senior Services.

As of Tuesday, Mosaic Life Care has issued 1,650 tests, with 54 returning a positive result, 1,489 a negative result and 107 still pending. All patients are outpatients.

Kansas is recording 3,491 cases of COVID-19, up from Monday’s number of 3,328, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. A total of 124 people have died from complications of the disease.