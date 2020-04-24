Missouri recorded 6,625 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Cases are up by 304 from 6,321 Thursday, resulting in a 4.8% increase.

Deaths increased from 218 to 262.

The sudden increase in numbers is due to a technical difficulty that caused results from one commercial lab performing tests for Missourians to not be submitted from April 16 to 22, according to the DHSS.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 6,638 cases in Missouri and 253 deaths.

Confirmed positive cases in Buchanan County are up to 48, according to the Missouri Department for Health and Senior Services. The St. Joseph Health Department reports 46 confirmed cases and three probable cases for a total of 49 cases.

As of Friday, Mosaic Life Care has issued 1,382 tests, with 44 returning a positive result, 1,266 a negative result and 72 still pending. All patients are outpatients.

Kansas is recording 2,777 cases of COVID-19, up from Thursday’s 2,482, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. A total of 111 people have died from the disease.