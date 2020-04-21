Missouri recorded 5,941 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Cases are up by 134 from 5,807 Monday, resulting in a 2.3% increase.

Deaths increased from 177 to 189.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 6,023 cases in Missouri and 222 deaths.

Confirmed positive cases in Buchanan County are up to 33, according to the Missouri Department for Health and Senior Services.

As of Tuesday, Mosaic Life Care has issued 1,063 tests, with 30 returning a positive result, 948 a negative result and 85 still pending. All patients are outpatients.

Kansas is recording 2,025 cases of COVID-19, up from Monday’s 1,986, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Deaths increased from 100 to 107.