Missouri recorded 5,807 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Cases are up by 140 from 5,667 Sunday, resulting in a 2.5% increase.

Deaths increased from 176 to 177.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University, which also counts presumptive positive cases, is reporting 6,161 cases in Missouri and 200 deaths.

Confirmed positive cases in Buchanan County are up to 32, according to the Missouri Department for Health and Senior Services.

As of Monday, Mosaic Life Care has issued 974 tests, with 29 returning a positive result, 923 a negative result and 22 still pending. All patients are outpatients.

Kansas is recording 1,986 cases of COVID-19, up from Sunday’s 1,849, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Deaths increased from 92 to 100.